Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN stock remained flat at $$44.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,612. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 442.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

