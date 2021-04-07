Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.47. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.41. 685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $185.24 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.99. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.