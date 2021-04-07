409 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.