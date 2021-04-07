HM Payson & Co. Has $1.54 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

