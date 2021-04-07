Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $358.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $30.12 or 0.00053052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00310493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00031184 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 327.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020006 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,212,915 coins and its circulating supply is 128,046,880 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

