SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,373. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

