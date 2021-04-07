RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.32. 86,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $191.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $212.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

