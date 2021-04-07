Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.