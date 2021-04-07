iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is SWS Partners’ 8th Largest Position

SWS Partners cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.96. 31,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

