Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Crocs posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

CROX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. 38,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. Crocs has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

