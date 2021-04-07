Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 27,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,619. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

