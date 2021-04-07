Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.26. Chegg posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 13,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,900. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

