Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $116.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

