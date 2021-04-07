$184.70 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $184.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.53 million to $186.71 million. Chegg reported sales of $131.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $789.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $113,733,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after buying an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,900. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46. Chegg has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.