Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.42 billion and $14.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.05 or 0.00010690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.30 or 1.00147542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

