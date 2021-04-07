Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $12.05 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. 43,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $133.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

