Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,226. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.