The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Argus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.
Shares of EL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.61. 10,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,685. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $156.31 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
