The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Argus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.61. 10,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,685. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $156.31 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

