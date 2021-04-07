Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $143.74 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 875,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $143,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.33. 7,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $124.74 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

