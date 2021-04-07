Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $9.58 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.22. 285,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

