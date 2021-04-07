Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 442,975 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 442,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

