Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $337,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $325.58. 16,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,335. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.45 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.