Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $781.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $724.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.