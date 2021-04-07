SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,821,000 after buying an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NYSE D opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

