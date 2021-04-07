CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 8.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 11,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,193,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $709.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

