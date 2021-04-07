Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 4.6%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,907,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Annexon by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.