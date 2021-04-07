Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,078 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. 137,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

