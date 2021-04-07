Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, February 12th.

LGRDY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 63,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

