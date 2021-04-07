Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, February 12th.

LGRDY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 63,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

