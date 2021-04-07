Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.27

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 1882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

VINP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.