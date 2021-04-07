AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 6.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 1,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 372,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $6,268,062.68. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

