Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Up 3.7%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 1,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 461,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 3,698.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 187,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

