Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.32. Approximately 40,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,403,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

NNOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

