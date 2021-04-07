Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of Enel stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 393,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,575. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.