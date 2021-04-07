Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 17,515 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Black Knight worth $47,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Black Knight by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,070. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

