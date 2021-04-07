Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.53. 110,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

