Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $260.51. 11,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.80 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

