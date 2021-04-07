LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and approximately $27,631.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.