Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $300,929.42 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $300,929.42 and approximately $4,265.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00627989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

