Noir Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Noir token can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $739,236.46 and $1,463.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00305356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 327.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,446,334 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

