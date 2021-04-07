Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

