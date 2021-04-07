Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 6,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fulton Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James lowered Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 29,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,076. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

