Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 4,553 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 165,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

