Cox Capital Mgt LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 768,468 shares of company stock valued at $254,295,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.92. 68,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.