Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $170.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $172.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.