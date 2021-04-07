Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.08. 171,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

