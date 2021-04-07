Arweave (AR) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $26.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $30.51 or 0.00053777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.