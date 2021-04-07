Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Patron has a market cap of $9.75 million and $9,224.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

