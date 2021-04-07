HeartBout (HB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $526.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $333,601.65 and approximately $526.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

