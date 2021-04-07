RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,244,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,613,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.