Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

C traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,465,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.